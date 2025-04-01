X!

Baltics issue postage stamp to mark desynchronization from Russian grid

News
The new postage stamps marking the Baltic countries' synchronization with the European grid.
The new postage stamps marking the Baltic countries' synchronization with the European grid. Source: Rudolfs Liepins
News

To mark the recent synchronization of the Baltic energy system with Europe and disconnection from the grid controlled by Russia, the mail carriers and transmission network operators of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have issued special postage stamps.

"The electrical scheme creatively adapted in the postage stamp design symbolizes the unity of the Baltic countries within the European electricity network. Together, the three countries' postage stamps form a single drawing, highlighting the diversity and joint goal of our region. All three countries' launch day envelopes connect likewise. Moreover, each country's postage stamp depicts its angle to electricity and its sources: wind turbines in Estonia, a hydropower plant dam in Latvia and solar panels in Lithuania, thus highlighting our region's diversity and potential," artist Māris Upenieks, who designed the new stamps, explained.

"Connection to the European electricity grid was the most important energy supply security project in the Baltics this century. It is gratifying to note the efficient cooperation between our countries and the professional execution of the project, which despite conflicting opinions, ensured that synchronization took place seamlessly, with no disruption to everyday users. The postage stamp honoring this historic event is another "thank you" to all those who implemented the project for their efforts," Latvia's Minister for Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully synchronized with the Continental European electricity grid on Sunday, February 9, having previously disconnected from the Russian BRELL area the previous day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Reform and Eesti 200's additional coalition talks continuing by topic

17:01

Estonian motocross rider wins in the Netherlands

16:34

Former ministers: Top officials' job rotation case not a criminal one

16:06

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

15:52

Baltics issue postage stamp to mark desynchronization from Russian grid

15:29

After several years of losses, scooter firm Tuul seeks new strategy

15:00

Microplastic reaching Estonian gardens through sewage sludge

14:33

Maarja Vaino: Do those toying with the faith of the world know semiotics?

14:10

Tallinn to tighten up moped rental usage regulations

13:32

Minister: Border will never be completed as new challenges occur all the time

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

31.03

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

31.03

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

31.03

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

31.03

EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo