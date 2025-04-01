Baltics issue postage stamp to mark desynchronization from Russian grid

To mark the recent synchronization of the Baltic energy system with Europe and disconnection from the grid controlled by Russia, the mail carriers and transmission network operators of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have issued special postage stamps.

"The electrical scheme creatively adapted in the postage stamp design symbolizes the unity of the Baltic countries within the European electricity network. Together, the three countries' postage stamps form a single drawing, highlighting the diversity and joint goal of our region. All three countries' launch day envelopes connect likewise. Moreover, each country's postage stamp depicts its angle to electricity and its sources: wind turbines in Estonia, a hydropower plant dam in Latvia and solar panels in Lithuania, thus highlighting our region's diversity and potential," artist Māris Upenieks, who designed the new stamps, explained.

"Connection to the European electricity grid was the most important energy supply security project in the Baltics this century. It is gratifying to note the efficient cooperation between our countries and the professional execution of the project, which despite conflicting opinions, ensured that synchronization took place seamlessly, with no disruption to everyday users. The postage stamp honoring this historic event is another "thank you" to all those who implemented the project for their efforts," Latvia's Minister for Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis said.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania successfully synchronized with the Continental European electricity grid on Sunday, February 9, having previously disconnected from the Russian BRELL area the previous day.

--

