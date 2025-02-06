Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

The Estonian Rescue Board is prepared for the desynchronization of the Estonian energy system from the Russian grid this weekend. Head of crisis preparedness Erkki Põld told ERR that while everything is expected to go smoothly and power cuts are unlikely, it is always important to be prepared.

"The process of disconnecting from the Russian and Belarusian energy grid (BRELL) and joining the continental European grid will happen within two days. On Saturday (February 8), the power systems of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will disconnect from the Russian one and work independently, and on Sunday they will connect to the European power system. According to the forecasts, everything is expected to go ahead smoothly without any issues," Erkki Põld, head of crisis preparedness at the Estonian Rescue Board, told ERR.

At the same time, we still have to take into account the slight possibility of there being some kind of power outage, for example due to cyber attacks or something similar.

"The population needs to be prepared for the fact that the power supply may work but with interruptions or blackouts. Although, I repeat, the likelihood of such a scenario is very low. In general, citizens should definitely be prepared for any potential crisis, whether that's the impact of a severe storm or freezing rain," explained Põld.

What happens if the power goes out?

The Rescue Board recommends households have a backup plan in place in case the power does goes out at any point.

"First, you need to be aware of what the impact of a power outage will be – whether there are alternative sources of heating, and whether, for example, the sewage system, the water supply will be cut off," Põld said.

"Of course, you need to have water supplies. According to the Rescue Board's recommendations, for each family member, you should have three liters of drinking water per day. It is also recommended to have stocks of necessary medicines and foodstuffs."

Põld emphasized that these recommendations are important not only in light of the upcoming desynchronization from the Russian energy grid, but also in general. Different types of crises can occur at any point, and the population ought to be prepared for them. These range from the results of a strong storm all the way up to potential military conflicts.

The general recommendations from the Rescue Board are that an average household should have a week's supply of medicines, water and food. You should also consider having cash on hand in case there is no way to pay with a card for necessary items in stores.

"It does not mean that after the desynchronization of the power systems, the power might go out for a week. This kind of dark scenario is practically impossible," Põld said.

Electrical appliances for medical use

Hospitals provide vital services to the public, so they are well prepared for potential crisis situations.

"If we are talking about a person whose life depends on having certain electrical appliances in their home, then we recommend that they contact the local authorities. Asking the advice of the local authorities is something that should be done in any case, regardless of the desynchronization, because electricity can go out for other reasons as well," he explained.

No reason to panic

"As I said, all these dark scenarios, whereby the electricity will go out because of the desynchronization are extremely unlikely. Estonia has tested and operated power grids autonomously before. Technically, we are ready. The electricity may only go out in the event some additional interventions from outside," Põld said.

At the same time, Põld noted that in the modern world, all information should be evaluated critically.

"We know that scammers are active and a lot of people fall into their trap. There is also the possibility that someone may purposely spread misinformation to sow panic among the population. Therefore, information should be evaluated critically and cross-checked with official sources. The easiest way to do this is to visit the website kriis.ee or olevalmis.ee. There you can find information in different languages, including Russian (and English – ed.). If you do not have access to the Internet, you can call the free state information telephone number on 1247. This service is available in Estonian, Russian and English," Põld said.

People living in private houses are more prepared for emergencies than those living in apartment buildings.

"People who live in private homes are more prepared for crisis situations. That's what our experience shows. They usually have alternative sources to keep heating their homes and they have additional drinking water," Põld said.

People who live in apartment buildings need to put together a plan for different scenarios with their apartment association. They should discuss what happens if the power goes out in their building.

"Many apartment associations have been preparing their residents over the past few years. Some have installed electrical generators in their basements, so if there is a power outage, the pumps can begin operating and provide heating and water for residents. We also recommend that apartment associations get to know all of their tenants. If there are elderly people who cannot take care of themselves, for example, then they can provide them with help if necessary," Põld said.

Power outage could be good opportunity for families to socialize

If a crisis situation does occur, Põld said, it is best to use food kept in the refrigerator first, because without electricity, that food will soon spoil.

"Of course, you should also have a supply of dry food at home. Now we are talking about a more likely scenario where there are short-term power outages. Then, you can eat cookies, canned goods, and so on. If we're talking about power outages for longer periods, we recommend having a primus, a gas stove at home or in the apartment. Then it will be possible to heat water and food," he explained.

Põld reminded people about the importance of ensuring safety when using stoves or other open flames indoors. For example, if candles are used, then they should not be left unattended. Make sure that heating appliances are in working order.

In the event of a power cut, electrical devices should be used only when necessary in order to preserve their batteries – to call loved ones or the emergency services for example. They should not be used to just read or scroll through social media feeds for entertainment.

"In a family, a power outage could be a good opportunity to socialize, tell some stories, play board games and so on. We need to be more active and use this situation for good," Põld said.

Operational information can be obtained online. In case of emergencies, the Rescue Board has the ability to send SMS alerts to those impacted. It is also possible to obtain the latest information via ETV, ETV+ and ERR's radio channels. All of these can be accessed online via a smartphone.

No need to switch off electrical devices

"If a person is planning to be away from their home this weekend, when the desynchronization from the Russian power grid is scheduled to happen, they do not need to turn off their electrical appliances due to that. There is no danger that something will break as a result of a power outage. Therefore, you can safely leave all your appliances on," said Põld.

To summarize the conversation, Põld said there are three key points to remember:

Think through in advance what will happen if the power does go out. What will you and your family do? What will you eat? What will you have to drink?

Consider where to get reliable information from. If any form of crisis situation occurs, prompt and accurate information is very important.

Ensure you have available all the medical supplies, drinking water and food supplies that you need.

More information can be found on the websites kriis.ee or olevalmis.ee, or by calling the free state hotline on 1247.

Local governments have prepared around 270 different information points across Estonia. Should a crisis situation occur, local governments will open these points to provide information, assistance and places to charge electrical devices, if necessary.

---

