Estonia's electricity price over €190 per MWh Tuesday, peak for 2025 so far

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Tuesday is set to rise above 190 euros per megawatt-hour at a time when high prices were forecast.

Last week, the average electricity price in Estonia was €126 per MWh.

Prices remained high from the early hours of the morning, though the level is set to peak at €340 per MWh on two separate occasions during the day. One has passed at the time of writing (from 6 a.m.), with the other to follow exactly 12 hours later at 6 p.m.

The precise figure for Tuesday, as cited on the Nord Pool exchange Estonia area, is €191.25 per MWh, a high for 2025 so far.

From midnight, the price was €126, rising to €190 per MWh by 1 a.m. While the figure dropped below €100 at 4 a.m., it then rallied to the €340 per MWh seen at 6 a.m.

At the time of writing, i.e., from 7 a.m., the price fell to €200, but just an hour later, it is set to climb back to €290 per MWh.

After 9 a.m., the price of electricity will start to gradually fall hour by hour, reaching €125 per MWh by 2 p.m.

From 3 p.m. onwards, the price is set to rise again above €200, nearing €300 per MWh by 5 p.m.

After the second peak of €340 at 6 p.m., the price of electricity in Estonia is expected to stay at €240 per MWh for two hours, until 9 p.m., after which it is set to drop just below €100 for an hour before rising again to €180 per MWh from 10 p.m.

For the final hour of February 11, i.e., from 11 p.m. to midnight, electricity will cost €126 per MWh in Estonia.

Average electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania, which also desynchronized from the BRELL (Russian and Belarusian) grid on Saturday and synchronized with the Continental European one on Sunday, are much the same on Tuesday, at around €190 per MWh.

In Finland, Tuesday's average daily price is €41 per MWh.

Between switching off from the Russian grid and hooking up to the European system, the three Baltic states were an energy "island" unto themselves. Despite fears of potential major and long-lasting outages during the process, none materialized.

