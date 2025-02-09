Electricity price high on Sunday evening

On Sunday evening, the price of electricity in the Nord Pool electricity exchange's Estonian price area will exceed €300 and remain high until the end of the day.

On Sunday, electricity prices in Estonia will fluctuate between €20 and €119 per megawatt-hour until 3 p.m. But from 4 p.m. onwards, prices will rise above €200, reaching €325 per megawatt-hour between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The average price on Sunday in Estonia is €128.55 per megawatt-hour. It will be similar in Latvia and Lithuania, but only €25 in Finland.

The average price for the past week in Estonia was €126, making it the most expensive week of the year so far. During the first three weeks of the year, the weekly average price remained below €100 per megawatt-hour.

On Sunday afternoon, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will connect their power grids to the Continental European electricity system. The connection process will begin around 2 p.m.

The head of system operator Elering, Kalle Kilk, said price fluctuations are a normal part of the electricity market.

"The electricity market is functioning. When the wind dies down — there has been relatively strong wind power production in Lithuania today (Saturday – ed.), but tomorrow it will subside — unfortunately, this immediately impacts the price," he said.

