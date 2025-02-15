Estonia's electricity prices to drop Sunday, but remain high

This Sunday, February 16, the average price of electricity in Estonia will exceed €150 per megawatt-hour (MWh), with hourly prices remaining steadily near €200 per MWh in the second half of the day.

The average price of electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange will hit €152.09 per MWh on Sunday, and at no point during the day will hourly prices drop below €110 per MWh.

From midnight through 9 a.m., hourly electricity prices will remain between €110-133 per MWh. At 9 a.m., however, the price will nearly double to just under €200 per MWh.

At 11 a.m., electricity will drop back down to €122.39 per MWh, and remain below that through 3 p.m.

From 3 p.m., however, prices will spike back up to just below €200 per MWh, remaining steadily within a few cents of €197.65 per MWh for most of the rest of Sunday.

At 11 p.m., the hourly price will come back down again, dropping to €127.62 per MWh.

Electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania will be similar on Sunday, averaging around €152 per MWh. In Finland, meanwhile, electricity prices will average around €120 per MWh.

Electricity prices in Estonia have averaged around €191 per MWh this week, up from last week's average of €126 per MWh.

Electricity prices in the Baltic region have surged since the three countries disconnected from the Russian-controlled IPS/UPS system last Saturday ahead of synchronization with the Continental European Synchronous Area (CESA) on Sunday.

Key factors behind this increase include low wind and solar generation as well as rising natural gas prices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!