Already soaring electricity price to grow by 50 percent in Estonia Saturday

If the average electricity price in Estonia on Friday is over €182 per megawatt-hour, then on Saturday, the price will rise by nearly 50 percent to €269. During the most expensive hours, electricity will cost close to €500.

In the early hours of Saturday, electricity will be at its cheapest for the day but will still cost nearly €100 per megawatt-hour. For comparison, last year's average price was around €87.

Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., prices will range from approximately €100 to €200 per megawatt-hour.

At 7 a.m., the price will spike to nearly €300, and an hour later, it will climb to €483 per megawatt-hour. By 9 a.m., the price will drop to €400 and continue to decline, reaching around €200 by midday.

At 3 p.m., the price will rise again to nearly €300 and remain at that level until 6 p.m., when it will surge once more to nearly €483.

Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., electricity will be at its most expensive for the day, costing €499 per megawatt-hour.

From 8 p.m., the price will drop to €300, but an hour later, it will rise again to €460 per megawatt-hour.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, electricity prices will range between €150 and €210 per megawatt-hour.

On Saturday, the average electricity price will be the same in Latvia and Lithuania, standing at around €270. In Finland, however, electricity will be 4.5 times cheaper, at €60 per megawatt-hour.

Estonia has seen high electricity prices all week

Between Monday and Saturday, the average price has been nearly €200 per megawatt-hour. The last time electricity prices were this high over the course of a week was in early 2023, when they reached €242. Throughout 2023, the weekly average electricity price never exceeded €160.

Since the Baltic region disconnected from the Russian electricity grid last weekend, electricity prices have been rising rapidly. This increase is due to low wind and solar output, as well as higher gas prices.

Looking at the annual average electricity prices in the Nord Pool power exchange's Estonia price area: in 2024, the average was €87 per megawatt-hour; in 2023, it was €90; in 2022, it reached €192; in 2021, it stood at €86; and in 2020, it was €33.

