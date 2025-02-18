Electricity prices remain high on Wednesday

The price of electricity in Estonia shows no signs of decreasing, as the average price for Wednesday will be €175. During peak hours, it will rise to €283 per megawatt-hour.

On Wednesday, the most expensive hours for exchange electricity in Estonia are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., when the price reaches €283 per megawatt-hour, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., when it fluctuates between €204 and €283. During nighttime hours, the electricity price hovers around €100.

Electricity prices in Estonia have remained very high for a week. During this time, the lowest daily average has been €152, while the highest has reached €269 per megawatt-hour.

The average electricity price in Estonia last week was €191.6 per megawatt-hour, while the three-day average for this week stands at €167.6.

In Latvia and Lithuania, electricity prices are following the same trend as in Estonia, whereas in Finland, the price has been more than twice as low over the past week.

This week, electricity consumption in Estonia has exceeded 1,400 megawatts during peak hours for the first time this year.

