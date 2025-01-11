X!

Rescue Board: No major incidents on Estonia's roads Friday night

News
Tallinn's snowclearing machines tackling heavy snowfall in the Estonian capital.
Tallinn's snowclearing machines tackling heavy snowfall in the Estonian capital. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Friday night going into Saturday morning passed without any major incidents on Estonia's roads, despite the continued heavy snow.

"There was a tree that had become dangerous," said Estonian Rescue Board spokesperson Viktor Saaremets.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday evening, seven traffic accidents had been recorded, Saaremets said.

Since the snow storm began across Estonia early on Friday morning, there have been a total of 54 instances in which the Rescue Board have been called to clear potential hazards.

Rescue workers have also responded to a total of 18 traffic accidents in that time.

Saaremets recommends all drivers familiarize themselves with the road conditions before setting of on their journeys via the online portal, which can be accessed here.

More snow is also expected on Saturday. The level two warning, which had been issued for the whole of Estonia, now only remains in place for the north coast.

"The roads are slippery," said Saaremets.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:04

Rescue Board: No major incidents on Estonia's roads Friday night

08:55

Lithuanian FM: Russia's hybrid attacks are not the new normal

08:23

Ukraine interested in Estonia's same-sex partnership law experience

07:40

Watch: President Rüütel's memorial service from Toompea on ETV at 9 a.m.

10.01

Estonia's tourist numbers growing but hotel profitability remains low

10.01

Winter swimmer: No need to break any records for time in the water

10.01

President Arnold Rüütel's funeral service to be shown on ETV this Saturday

10.01

Ragnar Klavan secures votes needed to run for football association presidency

10.01

Center Party pushing for no-confidence vote in prime minister

10.01

Consumers exempt from frequency reserves costs for 5 months

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.01

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

10.01

Snowstorm hits Estonia causing dangerous roads, power cuts

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

10.01

Estonia tops EU's housing price rise index

10.01

Weekend to bring heavier snowfall, blizzard conditions

10.01

AirBaltic boss: No plans to reduce operations at Tallinn Airport

10.01

Yle: Measles-infected ferry passenger travels from Tallinn to Helsinki

10.01

Police release photos of anchor recovered from Gulf of Finland

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo