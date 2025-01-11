Rescue Board: No major incidents on Estonia's roads Friday night

Friday night going into Saturday morning passed without any major incidents on Estonia's roads, despite the continued heavy snow.

"There was a tree that had become dangerous," said Estonian Rescue Board spokesperson Viktor Saaremets.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday evening, seven traffic accidents had been recorded, Saaremets said.

Since the snow storm began across Estonia early on Friday morning, there have been a total of 54 instances in which the Rescue Board have been called to clear potential hazards.

Rescue workers have also responded to a total of 18 traffic accidents in that time.

Saaremets recommends all drivers familiarize themselves with the road conditions before setting of on their journeys via the online portal, which can be accessed here.

More snow is also expected on Saturday. The level two warning, which had been issued for the whole of Estonia, now only remains in place for the north coast.

"The roads are slippery," said Saaremets.

