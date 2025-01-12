X!

Galleries: Tartu and Narva blanketed in snow

Snow in Tartu, January 2024.
In recent days, Estonia has been hit by heavy snowfall and blizzards. ERR photographers captured snowy scenes from Tartu and Narva.

The heavy snowfall and blizzards that began on Friday morning caused widespread snow accumulation and hazardous road conditions across Estonia. The snowfall that continued into Sunday night also left thousands of households without electricity.

Due to severe weather conditions, a special maintenance regime has been in effect on national roads in Saaremaa, Pärnu County, Hiiumaa, Lääne County, Rapla County and western Harju County since Friday. On Saturday morning, Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties were added to the list, followed by Tartu County on Saturday evening.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

