Transport Administration extends special road maintenance regime in nine counties

The Estonian Transport Administration has extended the special maintenance regime on state roads in nine counties due to severe weather conditions until Monday.

The special maintenance regime will remain in effect in Saare, Pärnu, Hiiu, Lääne, Rapla, western Harju, Tartu, Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties until Monday at noon. Initially, the regime was set to end on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Estonian Transport Administration reported that the road conditions remain particularly challenging on state roads in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, where drifting snow, snowfall and icy patches have made roads slippery. Conditions are also difficult on roads in Tartu County, with widespread slipperiness and reduced passability.

In other counties, secondary roads are the most problematic, with compacted snow and slippery surfaces posing a risk. Road maintenance crews are out in full force, working to clear, plow and treat the roads to prevent ice.

Additional cleanup efforts are underway at intersections, bus stops and pedestrian paths.

According to weather forecasts, precipitation clouds are expected to move beyond Estonia's southeastern border by Sunday evening, with the night remaining dry and cold. Air temperatures will drop to between -6 and -10 degrees Celsius inland in the evening and as low as -12 to -16 degrees in some places overnight.

A slightly milder air mass will arrive in Estonia from the west by Monday morning, moving along the southeastern edge of a low-pressure system. This may result in patchy fog in some areas. Winds will calm inland by evening and shift westward overnight.

The Transport Administration is warning drivers that winter road conditions will persist. "We urge drivers to plan extra time for their journeys, reduce speed if necessary, avoid risky maneuvers and maintain safe following distances. The maximum permitted speed is not a requirement under winter road conditions," the agency emphasized.

In addition to difficult road conditions, drivers must remain mindful of road maintenance vehicles and their specific characteristics. "When approaching a maintenance vehicle, drivers should move to the side of the road, as the snowplow may extend beyond the centerline to ensure no snowdrifts remain in the middle of the road. When overtaking a maintenance vehicle, ensure it is safe to do so and be aware that the road ahead may not have been cleared," the administration advised.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions before setting out at www.tarktee.ee.

