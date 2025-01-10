X!

Weekend to bring heavier snowfall, blizzard conditions

News
Snowy streets in Tallinn.
Snowy streets in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Friday's weather in Estonia will be changeable, and after a chilly night temperatures will rise – but with the winds and snow picking up too. This will bring snowstorms in the afternoon onward.

Over the weekend, Estonia will experience more heavy snowfall and blizzards, which has prompted a storm warning for the Friday afternoon and evening.

Thursday night into Friday early morning was mostly cloudy with occasional snow and sleet, falling as rain along the coast and driven by moderate southerlies, shifting eastward after midnight. Overnight lows were -7 degrees Celsius.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Friday, January 10, 2025. Source: ERR

It is set to remain cloudy through the day with the snow and sleet continuing, accompanied by northeasterlies of 5-12 meters per second in the morning, rising to 17 meters per second during the day and with gusts on the coasts up to 24 meters per second.

Ambient temperatures this morning range from zero in the southeast, to -1 degree over the islands, -4 in Tallinn and -5 in the northeast. Given the temperatures, precipitation will fall as snow across much of the country, save for Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Friday, January 10, 2025. Source: ERR

As the day goes on, this snowfall and sleet will spread from the south across the entire country, intensifying in the afternoon. With the higher winds, the blizzard-like conditions warned about will arrive.

Four-day weather outlook, Saturday, January 11 to Tuesday, January 14. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will be milder, however, up to +1 degree on Hiiumaa and in the east, and no lower than -2 degrees, which means freezing rain and icy roads can be expected in several areas.

Visibility will be poor, and roads will be slippery Friday afternoon and evening, so take care while driving.

Sunrise today, Friday, is at 9.10 a.m., but five minutes later next Tuesday. Similarly, while sunset is at 3.46 p.m. Friday, on Tuesday it comes around 10 minutes later (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

