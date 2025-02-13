X!

Minister: Estonia's traffic safety program has failed

News
A broken barrier on the Tallinna-Pärnu-Ikla highway.
A broken barrier on the Tallinna-Pärnu-Ikla highway. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The latest traffic safety program has failed, and fatalities have risen rather than fallen, Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE.) A new program must improve both people's traffic behavior and road conditions.

Traffic statistics show the number of accidents has increased over the last four years: in 2021, there were over 1,500, while last year the number exceeded 1,900. The number of fatalities has risen from 55 to 69.

However, the national traffic safety program for 2016–2025 aimed to reduce the number of fatalities to 40 by the end of the period.

Svet acknowledged that the current approach to traffic safety has failed.

"What worked before no longer works. If we look at the reasons why people die on our roads, it comes down to speed, alcohol, and reckless driving. And, of course, there are places where infrastructure needs improvement and where more funding is required. It is a complex issue," said Svet.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The new program should be based on saving lives.

"It is a matter of laws, regulations, supervision, political decisions, and funding. But above all, it is a question of societal attitudes," Svet said.

The Transport Administration contributes to improving safety by overseeing everything from issuing driver's licenses to vehicle inspections and road maintenance.

Due to budget cuts, however, funding for preventive measures has been reduced tenfold. While more high-safety 2+2 roads need to be built, most accidents occur on secondary roads.

"In some places, dust-free road surfaces have been added, which may look like asphalt, but these roads were not built for high speeds as if they were actual asphalt roads. Perhaps these roads should have speed limits of 70 or 80 km/h. These are societal agreements," said Priit Sauk, director general of the Transport Administration.

Dago Antov Source: ERR

Fortunately, the government has promised not to cut road maintenance funding or lower road maintenance standards, he added.

Traffic expert Dago Antov also stressed that the priority should be improving traffic behavior, reducing violations, and strengthening oversight.

"Speed cameras, as they currently operate, are no longer effective. It would be beneficial to switch to average speed measurement, which has yielded very good results in southern countries like Lithuania and Latvia," Antov said.

While primary road maintenance over the past 10 years has been satisfactory, the upkeep of secondary roads and streets has not, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Anna Gret Asi instrumental in Oklahoma State win over Arizona

12:29

Opposition: Energy decisions should not be made on ideological grounds

11:55

Minister: Estonia's traffic safety program has failed

11:55

Foreign minister: Trump cannot exclude Europe when making peace in Ukraine

11:25

Audit Office to investigate unspent state budget funds

10:53

Cryptocurrency businessmen extradited to US may be returned to Estonia, lawyers say

10:25

Elering preparing to dismantle old Estonia-Russia power lines

09:57

New driving exam theory questions lead to a slight decline in pass rates

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

09:29

Fire breaks out at accommodation facility in Tallinn, 30 affected

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo