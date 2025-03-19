Politicians: Nationwide facial recognition camera plan proposed by officials

Politicians told ERR on Monday they were unaware of a new plan proposed by the Ministry of the Interior's plan to develop a nationwide surveillance network, supporting facial and license plate recognition. MPs said it is likely an initiative put forward by officials.

Earlier this week, ERR reported that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior, is developing autonomous police vehicle technology that will detect traffic violations from a surveillance device in a patrol car.

In most cases, from apprehension to fining, the whole process would be automated, while other violations such as using the phone while driving or not wearing a seatbelt could also be detected in this way.

Additionally, the Ministry of the Interior plans to develop a nationwide surveillance camera network that would support facial and license plate recognition, to improve the efficiency of resolving and preventing violations.

The relevant analysis is due to be completed by 2027, and the intent is also outlined in the Ministry of the Interior's development plans.

Outlines for similar plans have been proposed for several years, as far back as 2020.

However, politicians involved in this sphere state that they are unaware of the latest plan which spans 2025–2028.

Former interior minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE), who left office a week and a half ago, told ERR it was likely an initiative coming from officials.

Sotsiaaldemokraatliku erakonna esimees Lauri Läänemets valitsuse lagunemisest teatamas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"As for the nationwide surveillance camera network, I cannot comment on that. It is likely an initiative within the ministry that had not yet been introduced to me, as minister," Läänemets, said.

However, he did say he considers speed measurement readings from a PPA vehicle to be a reasonable approach.

ERR found that the intention for the surveillance camera network is also outlined in the Ministry of the Interior's development plans.

On this, Läänemets said: "These development plans may have been created before my time in office. If you open up this development plan, it contains hundreds of different activities that need to be carried out nationwide. While proposals usually reach the ministerial level in one way or another, this particular proposal was not discussed during my tenure."

The plan also came as a surprise to continuing coalition politicians from the Reform and Eesti 200 parties.

Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), acting minister of the interior and sitting minister of education and research, told ERR she was unaware of the plan.

Meanwhile, Reform Party MP and former justice minister Maris Lauri said she has only read about the issue in the media. She said systems of this kind pose risks to a democratic society. Lauri also said the initiative is not driven by political will, but rather by officials.

"All systems that involve extensive surveillance, no matter how 'noble' – and I put 'noble' in quotes – their goals are, raise doubts and concerns as they are very close to a surveillance society, like that which is going on in China. This is certainly something that should not exist in any democratic country," the MP said.

The Reform Party general assembly in Tallinn on Saturday. April 7, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

As an example, she said if a surveillance camera is installed on a building, a sign needs to be put up and the monitored area must be limited.

"In a situation where widespread surveillance is implemented... I don't know if the people coming up with this do not perceive the risks such a solution poses to a democratic society. I honestly do not understand these types of proposals," Lauri added.

"Such things have happened before in various situations, where a serious problem is seen as resolvable via surveillance and monitoring. Now there are tech solutions, that are likely being added as options. These opportunities have emerged."

The MP recalled that there has been a significant discussion at the EU level about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and specific restrictions have been set on what this can and cannot be used for. "So, in that respect, it is very strange to hear ideas like this," she added.

Lauri said the goal of the intention seems to be to create situations where more people are caught breaking the law, in turn encouraging them to behave more lawfully.

"Just as we cannot place speed cameras on every road – that would be absurd – we cannot place them across the entire society, at every intersection, in every place. That is out of the question," she continued. To encourage best practices, raising public awareness would be more beneficial, Lauri added.

She said: "This is indeed more challenging, requiring more persuasion. But if people do not internalize the fact they should follow the law or act in a way that does not endanger others, then cameras and various other detection tools will not be useful, either."

As to whether any other, similar idea had previously been discussed at the political level, Lauri said the issue had been raised before.

"It is not quite the same, but there have been other similar ideas that, figuratively speaking, get presented to every minister, and then a new minister, after some time takes it up, brings it to the cabinet, and then is sent back on it. These kinds of things keep recurring over and over again. Some of these themes are evergreen."

In tandem with deploying new speed-detecting tech, the state will be scaling down its use of static road cameras, as the public knows where these are and so slows down in any case.

