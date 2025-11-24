X!

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

News
Six more South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers arrived in Estonia.
Six more South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers arrived in Estonia. Source: Hendrik Tali/RKIK
News

Six new K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers made in South Korea have been handed over to Estonia, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said on Monday.

As with previous deliveries, the howitzers are being adapted for use in Estonia by local company GoCraft. This includes modifications for local climate conditions, the installation of necessary communication systems, and the addition of storage space for soldiers' equipment.

After on-site modifications, the vehicles will be deployed to the Estonian Defense Forces artillery regiment of the division.

Six more units are expected to arrive next year. Estonia has purchased 36 K9 howitzers from the South Korean manufacturer Hanwha Defence, at a cost of approximately €120 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:15

Insurance companies filing damages claims years after real estate sold

10:42

ICDS director: Unrealistic that US will abandon Ukraine, despite flawed peace plan

10:01

Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

09:57

Pippi Lotta Enok and Johannes Erm Estonia's athletes of the year

09:39

MP: The coming week is one of the most critical in the war in Ukraine

09:21

New gas power plants forcing transmission network renovations

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

23.11

Mark Lajal pulls out of Bergamo tournament due to injury

23.11

Tõnis Saarts: The roots of today's culture wars

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

23.11

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

23.11

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

23.11

Expert: Ukraine will not collapse even if US ends aid, intel sharing

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo