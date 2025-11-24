Gallery: 6 new K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

Six new K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers made in South Korea have been handed over to Estonia, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said on Monday.

As with previous deliveries, the howitzers are being adapted for use in Estonia by local company GoCraft. This includes modifications for local climate conditions, the installation of necessary communication systems, and the addition of storage space for soldiers' equipment.

After on-site modifications, the vehicles will be deployed to the Estonian Defense Forces artillery regiment of the division.

Six more units are expected to arrive next year. Estonia has purchased 36 K9 howitzers from the South Korean manufacturer Hanwha Defence, at a cost of approximately €120 million.

--

