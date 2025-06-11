Ida-Viru County elk gives itself a 'spa' treatment

A trail camera installed in the forest in Kohtla-Nõmme, Ida-Viru County, captured a delightful moment when an elk treated itself to a bit of a luxury spa mud bath, "Maaleht" reported .

Installing trail cameras close by salt licks broadens further the scope of observing wildlife in its natural habitat, often in lighter moments as here, thanks to the photo posted by the national hunters' society (Jahimeeste selts).

A salt lick provides wildlife with minerals and is set up and maintained by hunters for that purpose.

It usually consists of a post with a salt-containing mineral block placed on top which the animal literally then licks, though in this case the adjacent mud bath proved more tempting.

The elk (Alces alces) found in Europe and Asia is the same species as the North American moose, with only the etymology differing. Elk has a Greek origin, whereas moose has been borrowed from the Algonquian languages since the early colonial period.

--

