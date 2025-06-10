X!

Lynx the latest wild animal captured on camera in Tallinn

A Eurasian lynx in Estonia.
A Eurasian lynx in Estonia. Source: Kertu Hool
A lynx was sighted late last week in Tallinn, part of a spate of recent appearances in the capital and other major Estonian towns of wildlife usually to be found only deep in the forest.

Agricultural weekly Maaleht reported that the animal was spotted moving through the largely residential Kolde pst in the Pelgulinn district of town, at around 10 a.m. Friday, and one eyewitness, Sander Rajamäe, managed to record a video.

"I noticed the lynx when he crashed down loudly from the stairwell roof," Rajamäe said.

His video showed the lynx apparently running aimlessly through yards, knocking over a bike before disappearing between buildings.

Rajamäe also added that other wild animals have ended up near the same street, which is close to the Merimets forested area, before. "I've seen a lot of hares here and once even a roe deer," he said.

It is not currently known how the lynx ended up well within Tallinn city limits.

Mostly forested area hugs the coastline traveling west of the Merimets area, through to the countryside beyond.

In such cases of wildlife, possibly disoriented, spotted in Tallinn and other urban areas, members of the public should call the national information line on 1247.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

