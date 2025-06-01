X!

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

News
A Eurasian brown bear.
A Eurasian brown bear. Source: ERR
News

A trail camera in Järva County in central Estonia captured an extraordinary scene where eight brown bears appeared at the same time in a forest clearing, Maaleht reported.

The camera picked up the pack on a trail at the hunting zone near the village of Koeru.

Kalle Adler, the camera's owner, said he had never seen so many bears in that area before, noting: "There really are a lot of them. This morning I saw three myself, and they are constantly moving around here."

On looking at the video, it appears most of the bears are young, though fully grown, aged no more than three years. "Last year we saw two mother bears with four cubs each moving around—maybe these are the same cubs from last year or the year before," Adler said.

The Koeru hunting area is adjacent to the substantial Endla looduskaitseala nature reserve, where bears can roam freely.

Not only are bears seen in remote and heavily forested areas, but incursions even inside the city limits of Tallinn have been seen in recent years.

The Estonian Hunters' Society has issued tips on what to do if you encounter a bear or are moving in an area where bears may be present.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

