Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

Estonia is seeking permission from the European Commission to sell seal products derived from culling within the European Union, joining Finland and Sweden in the appeal.

Herki Tuus, head of the fisheries department at the Ministry of Regional Development and Agriculture said: "EU rules today prohibit the trade in seal products, and this has actually been in effect for quite a long time."

Gray seal numbers in Estonia are now high and the species can cause significant problems for coastal fisheries, but restrictions prevent culling.

"We have sent a joint letter of this kind just this week, signed by the Swedish minister and our regional and agricultural minister, as well as the Finnish minister of agriculture and forestry. And I also know that our fishermen are also putting pressure on the commission in this regard," Tuus added.

Trading in seal products within the EU is only permitted by groups listed as indigenous peoples. Other coastal dwellers, such as the population of the small Estonian island of Kihnu, are not permitted to trade in seal products.

Tuus said the restriction is unreasonable, adding that since the European Commission is currently reviewing the relevance of the regulation in any case, the ministries from the three countries submitted a joint appeal.

There are an estimated 7,000 Gray seals in Estonian waters, Tuus said, adding the population is growing.

Tuus said seals consume around 9,000 tonnes of fish per year, a figure almost comparable with the annual fishing haul in Estonia's waters, of around 12,000 tonnes.

"Seals must certainly remain in our seas. This is just a question of how many there are. The estimate is that an optimum condition of the seal population is guaranteed even if there are half as many, or somewhere around 3,000–3,500," Tuus added.

Esta Tamm, head of the Gulf of Riga Fisheries Association, said that her organization had also sent an appeal to the Commission. She believes that the possibility of marketing seal-derived products would increase interest in hunting.

"In fact, practically everything can be used from seals. Only the intestines and some bones would be disposed of, but the skin, meat, fat, everything, can be used," Tamm said, citing the example of Norway, where this is done.

The Estonian ministry has said it hopes the European Commission will take a position on the issue before summer.

