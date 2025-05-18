X!

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

News
Gray seals (Halichoerus grypus).
Gray seals (Halichoerus grypus). Source: Maseltov/CC BY-SA 4.0
News

Estonia is seeking permission from the European Commission to sell seal products derived from culling within the European Union, joining Finland and Sweden in the appeal.

Herki Tuus, head of the fisheries department at the Ministry of Regional Development and Agriculture said: "EU rules today prohibit the trade in seal products, and this has actually been in effect for quite a long time."

Gray seal numbers in Estonia are now high and the species can cause significant problems for coastal fisheries, but restrictions prevent culling.

"We have sent a joint letter of this kind just this week, signed by the Swedish minister and our regional and agricultural minister, as well as the Finnish minister of agriculture and forestry. And I also know that our fishermen are also putting pressure on the commission in this regard," Tuus added.

Trading in seal products within the EU is only permitted by groups listed as indigenous peoples. Other coastal dwellers, such as the population of the small Estonian island of Kihnu, are not permitted to trade in seal products.

Tuus said the restriction is unreasonable, adding that since the European Commission is currently reviewing the relevance of the regulation in any case, the ministries from the three countries submitted a joint appeal.

There are an estimated 7,000 Gray seals in Estonian waters, Tuus said, adding the population is growing.

Tuus said seals consume around 9,000 tonnes of fish per year, a figure almost comparable with the annual fishing haul in Estonia's waters, of around 12,000 tonnes.

"Seals must certainly remain in our seas. This is just a question of how many there are. The estimate is that an optimum condition of the seal population is guaranteed even if there are half as many, or somewhere around 3,000–3,500," Tuus added.

Esta Tamm, head of the Gulf of Riga Fisheries Association, said that her organization had also sent an appeal to the Commission. She believes that the possibility of marketing seal-derived products would increase interest in hunting.

"In fact, practically everything can be used from seals. Only the intestines and some bones would be disposed of, but the skin, meat, fat, everything, can be used," Tamm said, citing the example of Norway, where this is done.

The Estonian ministry has said it hopes the European Commission will take a position on the issue before summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

16:41

Elena Malõgina out of Strasbourg WTA tournament despite strong start

16:40

Ott Tänak second in Rally Portugal Updated

15:26

Gallery: UK's Morcheeba closed Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert Updated

15:16

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

15:02

Fox family provokes excitement at Tartu kindergarten

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

13:34

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

13:29

Urmas Reinsalu running unopposed as Isamaa chair

11:44

Liis-Grete Arro wins Maijooks for second year in a row

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

08:47

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

16.05

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

16.05

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:50

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo