More wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia than in north right now

Basket of foraged wild mushrooms, including chanterelles ("kukeseened") and boletes ("puravikud"). Source: ERR
It's late August, and Southern Estonian forests are already teeming with wild mushrooms. Meanwhile, foragers in the north are still coming away mostly emptyhanded. Estonian mycologist Veiko Kastanje says mushroom yields hinge largely on how much summer rain an area receives.

This year, mushroom harvests have varied noticeably by region. Kastanje told Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" this week that Southern Estonia is seeing significantly more mushrooms than Northern Estonia.

"As has tended to be the case in recent years, since, much to the frustration of Southern Estonian farmers, it's been raining there almost constantly," he added.

In the north, things look rather different. Kastanje said most people he has spoken with reported finding just one or two wild mushrooms when foraging, describing the forests as "very empty and sad."

Still, mushrooms are appearing in some areas. He noted a forest near Luige that was only recently full of cut-up russulas.

"The only logical and simple explanation is that a generous cloud passed over one area, bringing rain, while other parts remained dry," he added.

Water is the main factor influencing mushroom growth, but temperature and surrounding trees also play a role.

"Most of the large edible mushrooms people first look for in the forest are associated with trees," Kastanje noted, adding that factors such as sunlight, temperature and moisture affect both the trees and the mushrooms that grow around them.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

