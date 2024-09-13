Exhibition introduces Estonia's most common mushrooms

As autumn returns, so does the Museum of Natural History's annual mushroom exhibition. The event presents funghi grown in Estonian forests to the public.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the 62nd exhibit in Tallinn's Old Town this week, a kindergarten group was there simultaneously.

The children were instructed to keep their hands behind their backs. However, adults are encouraged to touch the mushrooms, as it helps them better understand the distinct characteristics of each one.

This could save lives after a foraging trip, as some mushrooms have look-alikes.

For example, the velvet bolete is commonly picked, but it must not be confused with the webcap, especially the deadly spotted webcap.

"If we take a closer look at the characteristics, we should be able to recognize the velvet bolete if we learn these features: a ring around the stem, a honey-yellow cap, a fibrous stem, and beige gills. However, the spotted webcap is, of course, the most dangerous, as consuming it can result in the loss of life," curator Jana-Maria Habicht told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The exhibition teaches visitors about edible, non-edible, and poisonous mushrooms and displays specimens from across Estonia.

When the kindergarten group left the mushroom, they did not remember everything, but they understood the most important points.

The exhibition runs from September 12-22.

