Minister: CO2 component near half of universal service price

News
Kristjan Järvan.
Kristjan Järvan. Source: ERR
News

Data presented by Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) suggests that the CO2 quota fee makes up 47 percent of the Competition Authority's universal electricity service price.

Järvan said at a press conference given on social media that he asked his advisers to determine the components that make up the universal service price of €154.1 per megawatt-hour.

The minister said that fuel, including oil shale, semi-coke gas and biomass, account for €36.4. The electricity producer's operational expenditure is €15.7, wear and tear €14, operating profit €14 and environmental fees €2. The sum of these components is €82.1.

The rest is the European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) and its current price of €72 per ton of CO2 emitted. It makes up 46.7 percent of the universal service price.

Estonia offers a further benefit of €50 for the duration of the heating season to offset the effect, Järvan emphasized.

The minister also suggested that at September's average market price of €230/MWh, considering the cost price of production, Eesti Energia would have sported a profit margin of 60 percent. The competition watchdog's universal price bought it down to 7.4 percent.

Järvan also explained the origin and goal of ETS, adding that while the instrument was acceptable when times were stable, the system should be changed today.

"So far, the system worked to a satisfactory degree. Talking about the price of electricity a few years ago, let us be honest, the CO2 quota system was not the most burning issue in society. While it has become it now. "It is entirely justified to ask, in a situation where we have Ukrainian refugees, Covid, energy crisis, whether exceeding those climate targets threefold is sensible," Järvan suggested.

He said that it is Estonia's position that it is not currently sensible, which position the government has communicated to the EU, while "there were not too many likeminded states."

"I believe the CO2 quota trading system will change in the future, but it needs a little more time. Estonia will keep working on it in a sustainable manner," he promised.

The minister also said that the rules of the electricity exchange should be revised. "They worked relatively well in peacetime. We can see shortcomings today and would like to render the system more open, change pricing rules, make it more transparent in terms of the highest bidder," he suggested.

Järvan criticized Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter who, on the one hand, says the universal price is too high, while his company struggles to up its profit margin.

"It is not the sole task of Eesti Energia to turn a profit. It has many strategic tasks, and I'm sad to say that the company has failed to really live up to many of them. I believe that the fact we will soon have a new Eesti Energia management board is a sign of how the government feels about the company's work," Järvan offered.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:32

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

17:18

Former finance minister: Estonia will have to borrow €1.2 billion next year

17:05

Daily: Thousands opt out of universal electricity service

16:53

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

16:39

Minister: CO2 component near half of universal service price

16:29

Defense minister: UK contribution to planned division a priority

16:29

Bank of Estonia: Interest payments may rise considerably in next few years

16:24

Long read: Russia pushes for return to international sport

16:09

EU adopts new Russia sanctions package, including G7 oil price cap

15:54

European Commission President von der Leyen to visit Estonia on Monday

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

03.10

German Navy Commander: Nord Stream attacker unlikely to be prosecuted

19.01

Appeal Rejected - Galojan Headed to Jail

05.10

Train travel to Berlin moves into distant future

05.10

Real estate prices, transactions volumes falling in Estonia

05.10

Census: Majority of Estonians still live in apartments

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: