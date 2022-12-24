Tallinn sending 20 buses to Zhytomyr region

Tallinn and the Estonian Red Cross signed an agreement to donate 20 diesel buses to Ukraine, the council said on Thursday.

The vehicles will be handed over by AS Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) and sent to the city of Zhytomyr, which Estonia is helping to rebuild. Humanitarian aid will also be sent.

The agreement was signed by the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), the President of the Estonian Red Cross Harri Viik and Andrei Novikov, a member of the Tallinn Transport Department board.

Tallinn has been helping Ukrainian municipalities affected by the war since the beginning, Kõlvart said.

"Now, as a Christmas present, we are sending 20 well-maintained buses to the city of Zhytomyr. At the moment, keeping public transport running in Ukrainian cities is particularly difficult because trams and trolleybuses cannot run all the time due to power cuts," he said.

Viik said the charity has started reconstruction work and that the buses are "are also needed to allow daily life in Ukraine to recover and continue".

