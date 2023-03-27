Court ruling on former TLT chief €120,000 severance pay enters into force

News
Deniss Boroditš.
Deniss Boroditš. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A court decision has entered into force which will see the former chief of Tallinn's public transport authority receive full severance pay, totaling nearly €120,000, after he was dismissed last year over attendance at various training courses on the city's budget.

The first-tier Harju County Court found that Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) had not presented any substantive argument against Deniss Boroditš being paid employment termination compensation, and as a result the former TLT board chair's claim made February 3 was satisfied.

Olga Polienko, head of TLT's communications department, told ERR's Russian-language news that a total of €119,733.38 is being paid to Boroditš, with the sum comprising the compensation plus costs and fees.

Boroditš's regular monthly wage while TLT board chair had been €7,500 gross; upon the termination of his employment contract, he was reportedly owed 12 months' wages as a golden handshake, ie. €90,000 – the sum demanded in his suit.

Another former TLT board member, Otto Popel, had also already been awarded compensation of close to €60,000 by the same county court, last October.

The City of Tallinn terminated Boroditš and Popel's contracts on May 18 last year, citing a loss of confidence after both men had been attending several training sessions paid for by the city, and therefore ultimately the tax payer, the city authority said.

While neither Popel nor Boroditš contested the termination of their TLT employment itself, both filed suit for obtaining severance pay.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov



