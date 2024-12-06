Estonia to buy €400 million worth of loitering munitions

Estonia will procure €400 million worth of loitering air munitions and launch a seven-year tender to fit the Estonian Defence Forces' needs for short- and long-range systems.

Loitering air munitions can be based on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, equipped with cameras for identifying targets round-the-clock.

These drones carry explosives or ammunition that can be dropped on a target or directed along with the drone.

Lipp said they allow for precise targeting while minimizing collateral damage.

"The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that loitering air munitions or attack drones are highly effective tools for halting an adversary and delivering extremely precise strikes," he said.

The Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI) expects bids from companies that produce simple short-range drones and those whose aircraft can carry explosives hundreds of kilometers away

"The aim of the tender is to sign a framework agreement with multiple providers to procure comprehensive air munition capabilities," stated Ramil Lipp, ECDI's Strategic Category Manager (Armaments).

"These capabilities include aircraft, specifically FPV (first person view) and other drones adaptable for military use; various targeting and signal extending devices, as well as ground support units and related equipment, along with training, lifecycle support, and necessary maintenance services," he explained.

The framework agreement will span seven years and include multiple partners to allow the procurement of various comprehensive capabilities as well as individual devices.

"As the Estonian Defence Forces' needs may change over time, this broad-based framework agreement will enable the purchase of different products over an extended period," added Lipp.

