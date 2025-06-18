X!

PPA gets 20 new high-tech SUVs for patrolling Estonia-Russia border

News
The PPA's new SUVs. June 2025.
Open gallery
5 photos
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has purchased 20 new SUVs designated for patrolling Estonia's eastern border with Russia. Valued at €2 million, the new fleet is significantly quieter, more compact and comes equipped with advanced onboard technology.

Until now, the PPA had used vehicles in its Southern and Eastern prefectures that were primarily designed for traversing rough terrain. However, as development of Estonia's eastern border infrastructure continues, road conditions along it have improved considerably.

This allowed the PPA to prioritize the latest tech when acquiring its new fleet of vehicles — all of which now needs to be mastered by staff.

"It's like starting school in first grade — most folks have never driven such expensive cars before, so everything is new and unfamiliar to them," admitted Edgar Paul, field supervisor at the Piusa Border Guard Station.

Paul noted that PPA staff will have to experiment and try things out.

"Before using this new vehicle, everyone will definitely be required to thoroughly read the user manual, which includes all the necessary info," he said. "People usually tend to fiddle with things first and read the manuals later, but it needs to be the other way around. We're closely monitoring this."

The 20 new SUVs cost a total of €2 million, 90 percent of which came from EU funding.

Piusa Border Guard Station chief Romet Niilus explained that the base price of the vehicles themselves was not €100,000, noting that everything manually installed in the vehicles that border guards need — various electronic and mechanical systems — all added to the final price tag.

"Any of the old vehicles that are still kicking will definitely be going as aid to Ukraine," Niilus added.

In addition to patrolling Estonia's eastern border, some of the new SUVs will be used in joint European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) operations, both on the EU's external borders and in third countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Heavy rains cause unseasonal flooding in Soomaa

13:28

Evgeni Nikolaevski wins grueling Midnight Sun Gravel ride in Finland

12:57

Lavly Perling: Government creating super database with no heed to risks

12:42

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

12:20

PPA gets 20 new high-tech SUVs for patrolling Estonia-Russia border

11:51

Klen Kaljulaid just misses out on judo world championship medal

11:19

Estonia's VAT hike to further raise ticket prices for cultural events

10:47

Education minister: Local students could have priority access to high schools

10:12

Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

17.06

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

17.06

5 Estonian citizens evacuating Israel on Lithuanian flight from Jordan

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

17.06

New commercial buildings coming to Tallinn's Stockmann intersection

17.06

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo