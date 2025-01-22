X!

EU's border guard agency Frontex to open permanent base in Estonia

A "stop" sign at Estonia's border with Russia in south eastern Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Defense
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) is preparing to open a permanent base in Estonia and increase its presence along the EU's eastern border to combat migration attacks.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said a Frontex unit will soon begin preparations to set up a permanent base for its 7th Contingent in Estonia.

The Schengen area is divided into seven zones, the seventh includes eastern border countries: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia

Frontext is currently decentralizing away from its headquarters in Warsaw and coming close to the "field." Estonia applied to host the permanent command center. 

Veiko Kommusaar Source: ERR

In a statement, head of the Border Guard Department Veiko Kommusaar called the decision "excellent news".

"Frontex's main focus has long been on the Mediterranean, where the agency still faces the highest workload in absolute terms, he said.

"Unfortunately, the situation in our region is no longer what it was 10 years ago, and for several years now, our neighboring countries have been confronted with migration attacks at their borders. This kind of targeted migration is not just a problem for border states – people attempting to enter the Schengen Area illegally usually do not intend to stay in the country where they cross the border but aim to move on towards Western Europe. I am pleased that Frontex shares our view of the situation and is taking steps to strengthen border security in this region."

Border construction in South-Eastern Estonia. Autor/allikas: Leevi Lillemäe/ERR

Angelo Chiarizia, acting head of the Frontex Contingent, said in Tallinn last week that increasing Frontex's presence in the region is "crucial" because the threat of migration attacks on the borders is unlikely to decrease in the near future.

"Member States must, of course, make their own efforts, but equally important is EU-wide cooperation to face these challenges together. Threats at our common external border require solidarity and action from the entire European Union, and Frontex is ready to support Member States with its personnel and equipment," he said.

The permanent base in Estonia is expected to begin operations next year.

The PPA has participated in Frontex missions and Frontex border guards have also been present at Estonia's borders and border crossing points for years.

Editor: Helen Wright

