Estonian MPs urge US Congress to continue funding Baltic Security Initiative

Estonian MPs have joined nearly 40 Baltic lawmakers in a joint appeal to the United States Congress, urging continued funding for the Baltic Security Initiative.

Recent media reports have stated the fund will be phased out.

The letter was addressed to the heads of the committees of the U.S. Congress, and thanked the U.S. for its continued support for Baltic security.

Over the years, this has evolved into a robust political, economic and military partnership, the letter noted, while Congress has played a vital role in advancing the relationship.

Congress has for the last few years appropriated funds for the Baltic Security Initiative, used to accelerate national military capability development and enhance regional and collective defense and deterrence.

In return the Baltic states have been strong allies of the U.S. in practical terms, the letter went on. "We were together with you in Iraq and Afghanistan, we stand by Taiwan, Israel and the democratic opposition in Cuba, we resist autocracies in Belarus and Russia, we fight alongside you for freedom, democracy, peace worldwide. We work with the United States for the security, sovereignty, [and] territorial integrity of Ukraine, and its transatlantic future," the letter noted.

The million-strong Baltic American communities also form the bedrock of strong transatlantic links between the nations, the address noted.

The MPs wrote they acknowledge that "U.S. resources are stretched nationally and across the globe" and emphasized their commitment to taking responsibility for their own self-defense.

They noted that "The Baltic states will spend beyond 5 percent of GDP next year" and "provide the highest per capita military support to Ukraine," adding they will continue enhancing national resilience and host-nation support for U.S. forces.

Baltic MPs stressed that "security cooperation with the U.S. remains a strategic priority" and highlighted that their militaries' partnership "provides key capabilities that benefit the NATO Alliance and are designed to prevent further conflict in Europe."

They urged Congress to support the Baltic Security Initiative, noting that "your support will be instrumental" for its funding and authorization in 2026.

The letter was addressed to the heads of over a dozen committees both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, including the House Armed Services Committee, the House Baltic Caucus, the Senate Committee on Armed Services, and the Senate Baltic Freedom Caucus.

A total of 36 MPs from all three Baltic states signed the letter, with members from all six Riigikogu parliamentary factions signing. These included Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Chairman of the National Defence Committee Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform), EKRE leader and MP Mart Helme, Isamaa leader and MP Urmas Reinsalu, Center Party MP Lauri Laats and SDE MP Raimond Kaljulaid.

Last Thursday, the UK's Financial Times wrote the U.S. plans to "phase out" several security assistance programs for armies along Russia's border as it pushes Europe to spend more on defense.

A training program known as section 333, which Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have benefited from, will be scrapped, and the Baltic Security Initiative, started in 2020 and providing about €1.3 billion to the three countries, may not be extended beyond 2025, while a bipartisan bill to continue BSI funding from 2026–2028 has been submitted to Congress but not yet approved.

Estonia is also obtaining €2.66 billion from the EU's security measures program (SAFE) fund.

