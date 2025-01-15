X!

Former NATO boss to draft Nordic, Baltic security report to strengthen defense

News
Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Estonia.
Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) have tasked former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with preparing an independent report to enhance Nordic-Baltic security and defense cooperation.

The report will primarily focus on military defense, but also measures to counter Russian sabotage and other hybrid threats, a statement issued on Wednesday by the Swedish Government said.

Stoltenberg, who stepped down from the top job after a decade last year, will analyze and present recommendations about how to enhance regional cooperation to further strengthen the NB8 region's deterrence and defense.

"For the first time in history, all the Nordic and Baltic countries are members of the same military alliance. That brings new opportunities, and this report is an important initiative to deepen defense and security cooperation in our region. I am grateful to get the chance to play my part," he was quoted as saying.

The report is scheduled to be presented ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague in June 2025.

The announcement was made in Stockholm on Wednesday at a press conference between Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden. Source: Swedish Government.

Kristersson said this was the last decision made by the grouping during Sweden's chairmanship in 2024.

Outlining the areas Stoltenberg must explore, the prime minister listed: "Unified efforts in support of Ukraine, enablement of allied operations and regional posture within the frame work of NATO defense planning processes, support to partners and international security operations, air warfare including integrated air and missile defense, the defense industry and technological innovation, countering hybrid threats and operations such as cyber and critical underwater infrastructure, and finally, societal resilience, security of supply, infrastructure and military mobility."

Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen of Denmark, chair of the NB8-format during 2025, said she is confidence Stoltenberg can provide "able and independent advice" to strengthen our regional cooperation on defense and security.

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina said the report will serve as an important foundation for joint discussions.

Stoltenberg served two terms as the head of the military alliance until October 2024 and before that was prime minister of Norway.

The Nordic-Baltic (NB8) regional cooperation format format is made up of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Sweden and Finland joined NATO after Russia's fullscale invasion of Ukraine. Finland in 2023 and Sweden in 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian performance artist Maria Metsalu takes 'Kultuur' to London

19:56

Competition Authority gives go ahead for Helenius' acquisition of Estonia Farmid

19:48

Kiviõli Chemical Plant hoping for climate ministry agreement in January

19:37

Pevkur: Allies must increase defense spending ahead of Hague Summit

19:19

Estonian support helps Ukraine open first comprehensive human rights center

18:40

New national health guidelines: Children under 2 should not eat foods with added sugar

18:06

Tax Board monitoring investment income declarations this year

17:41

A taller than planned building draws ire of Tallinn apartment association

17:36

Former NATO boss to draft Nordic, Baltic security report to strengthen defense

17:09

Estonia's Defense Forces testing portable hydrogen generators for use on battlefield

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

14.01

Tallinn planning to close off right turn from Narva maantee to Kadriorg

14.01

Tallinn snow clearing audit: Unfeasible goal and insufficient supervision

07:50

Koidula border crossers welcomed by 'car scrapyard'

14.01

Rail operators expecting mostly shorter trips on new Tallinn-Vilnius route

14.01

Tallinn tackles concerns over Estonian-language education transition

14.01

Estonian rapper, defense minister share experiences growing up alcohol-free

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo