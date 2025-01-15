Former NATO boss to draft Nordic, Baltic security report to strengthen defense

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) have tasked former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with preparing an independent report to enhance Nordic-Baltic security and defense cooperation.

The report will primarily focus on military defense, but also measures to counter Russian sabotage and other hybrid threats, a statement issued on Wednesday by the Swedish Government said.

Stoltenberg, who stepped down from the top job after a decade last year, will analyze and present recommendations about how to enhance regional cooperation to further strengthen the NB8 region's deterrence and defense.

"For the first time in history, all the Nordic and Baltic countries are members of the same military alliance. That brings new opportunities, and this report is an important initiative to deepen defense and security cooperation in our region. I am grateful to get the chance to play my part," he was quoted as saying.

The report is scheduled to be presented ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague in June 2025.

The announcement was made in Stockholm on Wednesday at a press conference between Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden. Source: Swedish Government.

Kristersson said this was the last decision made by the grouping during Sweden's chairmanship in 2024.

Outlining the areas Stoltenberg must explore, the prime minister listed: "Unified efforts in support of Ukraine, enablement of allied operations and regional posture within the frame work of NATO defense planning processes, support to partners and international security operations, air warfare including integrated air and missile defense, the defense industry and technological innovation, countering hybrid threats and operations such as cyber and critical underwater infrastructure, and finally, societal resilience, security of supply, infrastructure and military mobility."

Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen of Denmark, chair of the NB8-format during 2025, said she is confidence Stoltenberg can provide "able and independent advice" to strengthen our regional cooperation on defense and security.

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina said the report will serve as an important foundation for joint discussions.

Stoltenberg served two terms as the head of the military alliance until October 2024 and before that was prime minister of Norway.

The Nordic-Baltic (NB8) regional cooperation format format is made up of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Sweden and Finland joined NATO after Russia's fullscale invasion of Ukraine. Finland in 2023 and Sweden in 2024.

