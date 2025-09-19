Leaked Riigikogu plan would bar MPs from leaving Estonia in national emergency

The Riigikogu's board, headed by speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), has asked parliament to support a proposal to curtail the rights of MPs in a state of emergency and wartime state of emergency.

These measures would include preventing MPs from heading abroad, strip their parliamentary immunity, and bring in a more extensive classification of sittings, Postimees wrote, citing the related classified document.

A cover letter stated as justification a springtime Riigikogu "wargame" which found "bottlenecks emerging in the reliability of the Riigikogu's work in a crisis situation, for whose resolving amending legal acts should be considered."

MPs would be induced to comply with special orders and restrictions of governments, excluded from the Riigikogu in an expedited procedure where needed, and Riigikogu debates where state secrets were covered would be made classified without a need to declare the sitting closed, as well as the bar on MPs leaving Estonia and the removal of immunity.

Some MPs across the political spectrum raised concerns, including Social Democratic Party (SDE) Riigikogu faction chair Lauri Läänemets, who warned the government might misuse the law for "other purposes," and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Martin Helme, who said it would give the Riigikogu board undue power over MPs and that Hussar had "wanted us to do all of this very quietly," without discussing it with the media.

A state of emergency in Estonia is a constitutionally defined situation which is declared by the Riigikogu at the proposal of the government or the head of state. The Riigikogu board consists of the speaker and their two deputy speakers. This, plus the heads of all elected party factions, currently six, makes up the Riigikogu's council of elders.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!