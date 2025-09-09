Riigikogu speaker at start of autumn session: Trust is democracy's basis

At his opening address, speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) spoke of an anxiety which has gripped society, highlighted the role of the Riigikogu in restoring trust in that society, and noted that this very trust was the basis for the functioning of democracy.

A question heard increasingly often in today's information society is, "What time is this we are living in?" which, Hussar argued, seems to reflect an attitude that never before has the world been so anxious and out of balance.

"We live in an age of anxiety disorder, where fears ranging from swine flu to car taxes, from war to online elections, from inflation to electricity prices, form a kind of 'cluster anxiety'," the speaker said.

A chain of fears like this can trigger a flood of information and emotions which make worries overwhelming, yet it should not and does not have to be that way, he went on.

"So what helps? The whole of society has a role to play here, from the media to civil society, but the most important of these is certainly the role of constitutional institutions, and above all, parliament. As a parliament, we have all the necessary means at our disposal under the constitution. If we use them responsibly, trust will be restored – and trust is the basis for democracy to function. Parliament, government, president — all are ultimately based on the trust of the people," Hussar said.

Hussar also stressed the need for continued support for Ukraine, over three-and-a-half years after Russia launched its stalled invasion. "To prevent the axis of evil from expanding, it is even more important for all of us to stand united behind Ukraine and continue to support them. Estonia's role and example have been decisive here, and we have done everything in our power to convince our partners of this as well. Parliamentary diplomacy has also played a significant role here, through which we have strongly supported Ukraine."

As for the past year's significant moments, Hussar listed the Riigikogu's decision to enshrine the non-participation of Russian citizens in Estonian local elections, ahead of the elections next month.

He also thanked MPs for a solidarity cut made last year. "The €400,000 saved is not a large amount when looking at the overall figures for the state budget, but it is certainly significant," Hussar said.

As for the upcoming busy and hard-working autumn, one of the main tasks is to adopt the 2026 state budget, a decision which will determine how much funding will be allocated to national defense, teachers, police officers and healthcare.

How these funds are collected is no less important an aspect than the fact of them, the speaker added.

"Taxes should not be confusing slogans or ideological rhetoric. People are waiting for clarity. And this can be granted by parliament, which imposes, amends, and repeals taxes – on a regular basis, not on an extraordinary basis," Hussar said.

Hussar added that the responsibility of the Riigikogu for the country's finances was final and absolute. "We need commitment, precision, and clarity — not cheap juggling with billions. The budget must be understandable, and not mysterious."

Hussar also thanked MPs for the spring decision to introduce an end-of-life declaration, but urged broader measures to let terminally ill people choose to end their suffering with dignity.

"A dignified way to end unbearable pain and incurable illness can certainly be formulated…" Hussar said, emphasizing the right to decide without questioning the value of life.

The XVth Riigikogu autumn session runs until December 18.

