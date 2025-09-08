Riigikogu committees back changes to money laundering 'superdatabase law'

Two Riigikogu committees are moving to revise a bill expanding the Financial Intelligence Unit's data powers after the president blocked it earlier this summer.

Finance Committee chair MP Annely Akkermann (Reform) said the law is needed to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism, while clarifying the bureau's duties in handling personal data to ensure constitutional compliance.

The Constitutional Committee voted in favor of revising the bill of amendments during an extraordinary sitting last month.

Initially adopted by the Riigikogu on June 19, the bill of amendments to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act and the International Sanctions Act aimed to strengthen the RAB' strategic analysis, profile analysis and text- and data-mining capabilities.

Under the bill, oversight is handled by the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI), with an annual report to the Riigikogu's Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee.

President Alar Karis declined to sign the bill into law on July 3, citing excessive limits on informational self-determination and calling for a review to ensure constitutional compliance. He noted transparency may be restricted to detect and prevent crimes, but these limits must be targeted, not left to agency discretion.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise also voiced concern that the "superdatabase law" may be unconstitutional and could require constitutional review in the Supreme Court if signed into law by the president.

If the Riigikogu does not re-pass the law unchanged, a deadline will be set for submitting proposed changes to the amendment, with processing continuing under standard procedure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!