X!

Riigikogu committee proposes passing controversial church law in unamended form

News
Madis Timpson.
Madis Timpson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee on Monday backed resubmitting the Churches and Congregations Act unchanged, possibly prompting President Alar Karis to seek court review.

"We had an intellectually very interesting meeting. We agreed there was no disagreement that a threat to national security could serve as a basis for limiting the activities of religious associations. The president has not disputed that either. But from there, opinions diverge somewhat on how exactly this should be regulated. We discussed it and found that amending the existing text would be rather complicated. We supported sending the bill to the Riigikogu floor unchanged for adoption," Madis Timpson (Reform), chair of the Legal Affairs Committee, told ERR.

"The president's position is that if we consider something a security threat, then deal with those people through criminal proceedings. Meanwhile, the main thrust of the government's bill is that we assign a value-based judgment to an organization, preventing it from acting in ways that endanger our security under the framework of religious freedom," he added.

The proposal from the Legal Affairs Committee will now move to the Riigikogu Board. According to Timpson, the board is expected to approve it and the bill could reach the chamber on September 17.

Hent-Raul Kalmo, legal adviser to the president, told ERR that if the Riigikogu adopts the law again unchanged, President Alar Karis will decide within two weeks whether to send it to the Supreme Court.

"This is the president's decision, but he has already referred laws to the Supreme Court in the past. And when such fundamental issues arise, it is only natural that the Supreme Court should weigh in to bring clarity to our legal system and to establish legal certainty," Kalmo said.

"In fact, the committee itself suggested that perhaps the Supreme Court's opinion is needed, because this is quite a fundamental matter. As has been noted several times, it does not only concern religious associations. It could also affect nonprofit organizations more broadly, and ultimately political parties. So the issue of foreign influence may indeed require the Supreme Court's position," he added.

According to Kalmo, disagreements within the Legal Affairs Committee were not particularly sharp. "The president has said that protecting national security is a completely reasonable and important goal. The question is simply the means. These are difficult choices, such as whether to restrict not only administrative ties but also the doctrinal connections of religious associations. This is something our Riigikogu has not previously dealt with. The fact that there are questions, debate and discussion about this is, in my view, natural. I certainly did not sense any clear polarization at the committee meeting," Kalmo said.

In early July, President Alar Karis declined to promulgate two laws, saying they were not consistent with the Estonian Constitution. The Churches and Congregations Act was withheld for the second time. The other was the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act.

When rejecting the laws, the president stated that both had important aims, but those aims would not be achieved if the laws, alongside necessary restrictions, also introduced vague provisions that left room for excessive interpretation and risked sparking numerous legal disputes.

The Riigikogu has already made some changes to the text of the Churches and Congregations Act, but the president considers them insufficient and believes the law disproportionately restricts freedom of association and freedom of religion.

The Riigikogu first passed the law on April 9, after which the president declined to sign it on April 24. The amendment seeks to stop churches from being influenced by foreign powers and came on the heels of the then Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate controversy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Lost mushroom pickers make fall a busy time for Estonia's police patrol dogs

19:46

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

19:37

Narva Art Residence celebrates tenth birthday by christening new boat

19:29

Tallinn Zoo invites public to donate pumpkins to feed animals this fall

18:50

Tartu Art Week puts focus on city's historic leaning building

18:02

Gallery: Tallinn Old Town art space windows come alive with three new shows

17:42

Riigikogu committee proposes passing controversial church law in unamended form

17:34

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

17:12

Gallery: Eesti 200 flags Tartu high school shortage with public chair display

16:58

Riigikogu committees back changes to money laundering 'superdatabase law'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.09

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

12:52

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

06.09

Nearly 72,000 people in Estonia lose the vote ahead of October's local elections

12:34

Thesis: Cultural blindness leaving minority children in the shadows in school

08:23

Liisa Pakosta: New system would allow switching mobile provider in five hours

04.09

Estonia's 'most insulted' person's defamation case winning streak ends

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

17:34

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

06.09

Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo