Foreign minister to Ukraine rep Kellogg: Joint pressure key to defeating Russia

Margus Tsahkna with US Special Envoy to Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg.
Margus Tsahkna with US Special Envoy to Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said recent U.S. messages on defeating Russia are correct, but require swift, decisive action from both Washington and Europe.

Tsahkna has been in New York this week, attending a UN High Level week of meetings. This included a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Gen. Keith Kellogg.

"The U.S. President's statements yesterday, highlighting Russia's poor economic situation and Ukraine's potential to win the war, are entirely accurate. Estonia has always maintained that with sufficiently strong political and economic pressure, Russia can be defeated," Tsahkna said during the meeting with Kellogg.

"What's needed is rapid and resolute joint action from Europe and the U.S. to reduce Russia's budget revenues and ultimately force it to end its aggression against Ukraine and provocations against NATO allies," the foreign minister added, via a press release.

Work on getting the EU to swiftly adopt the 19th sanctions package on Russia and to move forward with tariffs and the use of Russian frozen assets, twinned with continued political, economic, and military support for Ukraine, are all priorities, Tsahkna added.

Tsahkna also thanked Kellogg for U.S. efforts that led to the release of political prisoner Allan Roio from a Belarusian prison.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna outside the UN Building in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign minister also attended a meeting between EU ministers and CELAC representatives in New York on Wednesday.

During UN High-Level Week, he will attend the Ukraine Friends Group, ICC, and G20 meetings, lead an FOC event, and give a lecture on European security at Columbia University.

There will be an NB8 meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha, plus bilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, Colombia, and UNGA President Baerbock.

Tsahkna earlier this week praised US President Trump's "strong message" at the UN. Following a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump stated Ukraine could "fight and win all of Ukraine back," a shift from his earlier stance on the war. Earlier in the week, allies at the UN condemned last Friday's violation of Estonia airspace by Russian fighter jets.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

