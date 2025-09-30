X!

ERR in Ukraine: 'Garage industry' developing drones to support defense effort

Ukraine's defense industry is a crucial component of its war effort, with technology being developed to help the country defend itself against Russian invasion by small and large companies alike, reports ERR's Anton Aleksejev.

Small companies in Ukraine producing military equipment are known locally as the country's "garage defense industry." There are hundreds, if not thousands, of them throughout Ukraine, with each one working for a specific military unit.

"We developed our own carbon frame – it is strong and hardly vibrates. We also have our own electronics. We configure our drones according to the needs of the defense forces," Oleksandr, director of one of Ukraine's small drone-producing companies "NordDrone," told ERR.

Large Ukrainian defense industry companies are looking for new employees, but Oleksandr wants to remain independent.

"It's much easier to work directly with the brigades. If we need to change something in the task, we can do it quickly. That's why we chose this route," Oleksandr explained.

NordDrone has a dozen workshops in Ukraine.

"This is so that the industry is not concentrated in just one place and there are different industrial sites. If something happens or breaks down and one link fails, the others can replace it or immediately start up new production," said Oleksandr.

Drones are always needed on the front lines and in large numbers. A single drone team can use up to 50 drones per day, and the number of drone teams Ukraine is huge.

NordDrone produces between 1,500 and 2,000 FPV (First-Person View) drones per month, but that is not enough for the Ukrainian Defense forces – they also want aircraft-type drones.

One developer of aircraft-type drones is Stanislav, who started out as the founder of his own small "garage defense company." Now Stanislav is the chief specialist at one of Ukraine's large defense industry companies.

"At one point, I realized that I wanted to and could help more than just one brigade. I wanted to do something for the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces and small businesses don't have enough resources," Stanislav said.

Needless to say, Stanislav has stayed in touch with the colleagues he started working with in his garage just a few years ago. On Sunday, he was even invited by them to use his expertise in conducting a test flight for a new drone.

"On my days off, I help those who I can help. If these people are working for our victory and I can increase their effectiveness, then they find me and if I can, I help them a little. On weekdays, I'm at my regular job," said Stanislav.

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

