Estonia Pledges €10 million to NATO-US Ukraine-supporting PURL initiative

Estonia is contributing €10 million to a NATO initiative which allows allies to buy US-made weapons and ammo to support Ukraine.

Known as the "Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) initiative, it was announced on July 14, by President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"With the PURL initiative, European allies and partners are rapidly directing resources to support Ukraine, primarily to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities by acquiring critical air defense systems from the US," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

PURL enables the supply of US-produced weaponry to Ukraine, including air defense systems, ammunition, and spare parts.

The initiative consists of aid packages which will be sent to Ukraine on a regular basis. Each package addresses Ukraine's critical needs and is valued at approximately US$500 million. Their delivery is being coordinated by NATO, including through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden, Germany.

PURL does not mean increased output from U.S. contractors in the immediate term, but rather that European buyers will be able to "jump the queue" in order to provide the output to Ukraine.

--

