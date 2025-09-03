X!

NATO chief praises Estonia's contribution to defense spending and Ukraine support

President of Estonia Alar Karis with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
President of Estonia Alar Karis with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Source: SCANPIX/AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
After meeting with President Alar Karis, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Estonia has set a good example for other Allies to follow when it comes to defense spending.

At the summit in The Hague in June, NATO Allies pledged to increase defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pointed out that Estonia is among the first to introduce plans to fulfill that target.

"Estonia is showing the way forward for others," Rutte said. "You are already close to this goal and plan to exceed it in the coming years. This significant increase in defense spending will strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities. It demonstrates your unwavering commitment to our defensive alliance."

However, Estonia cannot bear the burden alone. All NATO Allies must contribute sufficiently to increase the alliance's defense capabilities, President Karis said.

"The most important thing is that the pace is such that we can see something is happening every year and not that the money –  the 5 percent or 3.5 percent, however we look at it – will only arrive just before 2035," Karis told ERR.

Rutte promised to ensure that other Allies would also swiftly fulfill the promises they made at the Hague summit in June to increase defense spending.

"I am quite optimistic, but I can assure you that I will insist on it. And if I ever forget to do so, I know that there is a president in Tallinn who will call me and say: 'Hey Mark, we are already spending 5 percent in 2025 and 2026, make sure that others fulfill their promises no later than 2035,'" Rutte said.

Karis admitted that he would like to see things move even more rapidly.

"My personal opinion is still that this pace is too slow. 2035 is still a long way off, but I also understand very well that politically, it is not possible at the moment to sit down at the same table and say that this should happen in 2030," Karis said.

Rutte also praised Estonia's contribution to supporting Ukraine. The best way to defend Ukraine is to support the Ukrainian military, the NATO secretary general said.

Over the summer, a new measure was agreed upon whereby European countries will finance the purchase of weapons from the U.S. for Ukraine. Estonia has not contributed to this initiative so far, but that may soon change.

"To the best of my knowledge, a decision has been made in principle to finance this. The amount is not yet certain, so it has not been finally decided, but I believe that in a week or two, everything will be clear," Karis said, adding that this will finance the supply of the types of weapons and equipment to Ukraine that the Ukrainians themselves say they need most.

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino, Joakim Klementi

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

NATO chief praises Estonia's contribution to defense spending and Ukraine support

