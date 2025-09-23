X!

Former president of Estonia: May take 'mass casualty event' for NATO to act on Russia

News
Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Europe seems unlikely to take the threat from Russia seriously until a "mass casualty event" takes place on NATO, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said.

Talking to British talk radio station LBC, Ilves, president 2006–2016, said: "We can see that NATO is extremely reticent to undertake any kind of action," adding: "I think that it will take a genuine tragedy before NATO will get itself in order on these issues, precisely because of this incredible reticence to undertake anything."

Estonia is expecting a stronger response from NATO in the aftermath of the incursion, Ilves said, adding "nothing really was done" to stave off further Russian aggression.

Ilves said this would be brought up at NATO this week, noting "We do think that more is required at this point, given that we have had our own third incursion."

The former president listed other "near misses" such as "bombs placed on planes that all so far have fortunately been found before they went off," and cases of "major arson," noting that Russian denials of culpability, while implausible, are "just what we have gotten used to" in this region.

Sven Sakkov, Estonia's ambassador to the UK, had previously told LBC News it is "likely that Russia will increase its blatant behavior towards its western neighbors," noting that one reason may be an attempt to discourage further aid to Ukraine.

Estonia will ask for an increased NATO presence within its country to stave off further violations, after the country requested an urgent meeting with the alliance by invoking Article 4, Sakkov noted.

Three Russian jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on Friday, hanging around for 12 minutes, longer than seen in previous airspace violations in recent times. Italian Air Force F-35s based at Ämari scrambled to intercept the planes.

Estonia has triggered NATO's Article 4, which calls for consultations when a member's security is threatened, and is expected to request a larger NATO presence, following Poland's response to the large-scale drone incursion in its airspace the previous week.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more sanctions on Russia.
One day later, German and Swedish fighter jets intercepted a Russian IL-20 surveillance plane flying unidentified over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft, which had no flight path or radio contact, was monitored without incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LBC

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Thesis: Too little attention paid to survivor's guilt

15:06

Britain's Royal Tank Regiment takes over as NATO battlegroup lead unit

14:30

RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

14:03

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

13:48

Bank of Estonia postpones return of growth yet again in latest forecast

13:34

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

13:09

Tallinn apartment building told to hire safety specialist for one cleaner

12:31

Mark Lajal through to Orléans round two after epic encounter

12:25

Eerik-Niiles Kross: Let us trust what the EDF and allies are doing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

22.09

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo