NATO demands Russia stop violating its airspace

On Tuesday, the North Atlantic Council convened at NATO headquarters in Brussels for Article 4 consultations. The meeting was initiated by Estonia on September 19, following an incident last Friday in which three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo without authorization and remained in Estonian airspace for nearly 12 minutes.

The incident occurred one week after approximately 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

"Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger human lives. They must stop," read a statement from all 32 NATO member states.

"NATO and Allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions," the statement continued.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission on the morning of September 19 and remained there for nearly 12 minutes. Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Swedish JAS 39 fighters intercepted and monitored three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea on September 19, 2025. Source: Försvarsmakten

Member states reaffirmed that the Alliance's commitment to Article 5 remains ironclad. In its declaration, the North Atlantic Council stated unequivocally and unanimously that responsibility for endangering peace and security lies with the Russian Federation.

"We are not in a situation today that requires a 'shoot first, ask questions later' approach. NATO's response last Friday was swift and appropriate, and it achieved exactly what it needed to — deflecting the threat away from us. Today's statement demonstrates that NATO is prepared to use all military and non-military means, as provided for under international law, to defend its territory and the people living there. Article 5 is ironclad," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Following the drone incursion into Poland, NATO launched operation Eastern Sentry. As part of this mission, Allies are reinforcing NATO's deterrence and defense posture with additional air defense assets in Estonia and across the entire eastern flank.

During the consultations, Allies issued a strong statement of solidarity and resolve. According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, it makes no difference whether the act was intentional or not — such behavior will not be tolerated.

Western allies also condemned Russia's conduct at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

Statement by the North Atlantic Council on recent airspace violations by Russia



