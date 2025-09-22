Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday in response to Russia's violation of Estonia's airspace on Friday, Western allies condemned Russia's actions.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was the first to express support for Estonia.

"I condemn this latest violation of Estonia's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia. Our support for Estonia remains steadfast," Rasmussen said.

He criticized Russia's provocations, which he said are aimed at intimidating countries into halting their support for Ukraine.

"Russia clearly feels it can act with impunity in Ukraine, in the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and all of Eastern Europe. Denmark and its allies will not be provoked by Russia. /.../ We've seen this playbook before, the invasion of Georgia, the annexation of Crimea, the invasion of the Donbas and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. /.../ Therefore we tell the Russian Federation today: step back, step back. Take another path. We will not allow the unraveling of the European security architecture," Rasmussen said.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also expressed support for Estonia, condemning Russia's provocation.

"We stand ready to take all steps necessary to defend NATO skies and territory," Cooper said.

"Russia's imperialist warmongering is a threat to international peace and security," she added.

France likewise condemned Russia's actions and voiced support for Estonia.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz pledged that the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.

He called on Russia to end its war in Ukraine and to halt actions that risk escalating it into a wider conflict.

"The United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory. Russia must urgently stop such dangerous behavior," Waltz said.

Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, accused Europe of harboring hatred toward Russia. He repeated earlier Kremlin talking points and denied that Estonia's airspace had been violated.

Estonia at the Security Council

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna provided printouts of radar images and photographs of missile-armed Russian jets that violated Estonia's airspace on Friday as evidence of the incursion, accusing Russia of lying when it denies the incident.

He said that the planes spent 12 minutes in Estonian airspace, penetrating 10 kilometers deep and flying for about 100 kilometers over sovereign Estonian territory.

"These are the hard facts based on evidence, whatever Russia is claiming," Tsahkna said.

"The September 19 incursion was not an isolated act, but part of a broader pattern of Russian provocations against its neighbors, while the permanent member of the Security Council continues its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine," the Estonian foreign minister said, recalling recent incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace.

"Russia's dangerous behavior cannot be tolerated. To do so would seriously undermine not only the UN Charter and international law, but would set a very dangerous precedent encouraging further aggression, fueling regional and global tensions and ultimately endangering global peace and security," Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister took the opportunity to urge Russia to cease its war of aggression against sovereign Ukraine and to abide by the obligations enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Estonia is convinced that all responsible members of the international community must always call out such outrageous actions by any member of the UN, even more so by a permanent member of the Security Council, entrusted with special responsibility to safeguard international peace and security."

Tsahkna added that as Russia has become a real threat to global peace and security, "we need to exercise collectively maximum pressure on Russia, forcing it to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and to abandon its criminal neocolonial and imperial ambitions."

"Finally, let me assure the members of the Security Council and the wider audience that Russia's threats and provocations are not going to weaken our resolve to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression."

