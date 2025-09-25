Alar Karis to the UN: International rules-based order being 'violated' worldwide

The international law-based multilateral system, with the UN and its charter at the core, is under great strain, President Alar Karis noted on Wednesday.

The president addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, part of a high-level week which has also included the convening of the UN Security Council.

The fundamental principles of the international rules-based order are being "violated in numerous conflicts across the world," Karis said, lamenting the growing brutality and violence undermining global peace efforts.

His remarks came just days after three Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace.

Regarding Russia's war in Ukraine, Karis stated it "constitutes one of the gravest breaches of international law and the UN Charter since its adoption 80 years ago." He condemned Russia's brutality, highlighting the targeting of Ukrainian schools, hospitals, and the abduction of children, calling them war crimes that undermine both the UN Security Council's credibility and global peace.

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine's self-defense, Karis noted. "Estonia will continue to do everything possible to reinforce Ukraine's ability to defend itself in full conformity with Article 51 of the UN Charter," he said, reaffirming Estonia's commitment to the sovereignty and equality of all UN member states.

Karis posed a critical question: "What kind of future do we want?" Would the world allow the "barbaric use of force and violence, where might is always right," or would we choose a "peaceful and prosperous world where law and order, justice and universally agreed rules and principles prevail?"

President Alar Karis addressing the UN General Assembly's 80th sitting in New York, Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Source: Raigo Pajula/VPK

This question is relevant for Gaza, Sudan, or the DRC and other countries and regions in the world, and not just the frontlines in Ukraine, Karis noted.

While in New York, Karis called for making the election of the UN Secretary-General a more open and transparent process. "It is clear that the incoming secretary general will have one of the hardest jobs in the world," he remarked. "Restoring the UN's credibility as a peacekeeper will require strong, principled leadership. The process of electing a new secretary general is as important as the candidate elected."

Karis emphasized that the UN General Assembly must play a larger role in the selection process. "Trust in the UN will not be restored if the choice of secretary general is left to the council alone," he warned, adding, "That is why more than one candidate needs to be put forward to the general assembly."

He also urged that the election timetable be made public to give the next secretary general enough time to prepare. "The successful candidate must have a proven track record of supporting multilateralism and international law, and all sources of funding related to their candidacy must be disclosed," he said.

President Karis also opened a debate organized by Estonia and the International Peace Institute while attending the UN General Assembly.

Every one of the UN's nine secretaries general, from Trygve Lie, installed in 1946, to current incumbent Antonio Guterres, have been men.

The full UN General Assembly speech made by President Alar Karis can be viewed by clicking the video link above.

