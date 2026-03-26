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State forest manager RMK profit €80 million

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A forest in Estonia.
A forest in Estonia. Source: Karin Koppel
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The State Forest Management Centre (RMK) reported sales revenue of €254.2 million in 2025, with operating profit reaching €86.1 million and net profit for the reporting year totaling €79.3 million after the deduction of income tax on dividends.

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) transferred a total of €60.1 million to the state treasury in dividends and income tax paid on dividends, along with €4.6 million in land tax.

RMK spent €10.2 million on acquiring protected natural lands for the state, €5.8 million on nature conservation work and €11.3 million on recreational infrastructure.

In 2025, RMK sold a total of 3.38 million cubic meters of timber. The average sales price rose to €74.5 per cubic meter, compared with €70.7 in 2024. Approximately 70 percent of the volume was sold under long-term contracts and 30 percent at auctions, RMK said in its annual report.

Last year, RMK carried out regeneration cutting on 8,500 hectares and thinning on 10,800 hectares. A total of 10,400 hectares of new forest were established in state forests, with 20.5 million trees planted.

RMK's recreation and conservation areas received 2.9 million visits from people in Estonia last year.

RMK manages 1,070,487 hectares of forest land. Of this, 44.3 percent is under protection — 34.6 percent strictly protected and 9.7 percent in limited management zones. RMK does not conduct regeneration cutting in these forests. Commercial forest accounts for 55.7 percent.

Under RMK's new strategy, one of its main objectives will remain forest management and generating revenue for the state.

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