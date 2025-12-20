Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

Former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has publicly retracted comments made about the authorities being attacked at a demonstration during the coronavirus pandemic. Kallas was obliged to do so following a court ruling.

"I, Kaja Kallas, published incorrect factual claims in a post made on February 17, 2022, such as that Varro Vooglaid and the Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition had attacked the Estonian police at a demonstration in Toompea, and that Varro Vooglaid and EKRE had organized a demonstration on Freedom Square on October 23, 2021. These claims are untrue," Kallas wrote on her Facebook account.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Kallas about the authorities being attacked at a demonstration during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision meant that previous county court and circuit court rulings stating Kallas was required to partly retract statements made about EKRE MP Varro Vooglaid and the Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition (SAPTK).

At the same time, Vooglaid and SAPTK were ordered to pay most of the legal fees, while some aspects of Kallas' post have not been ruled as unlawful even if they were inaccurate.

On February 17, 2022, then-Prime Minister and present-day EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kallas made a post on social media stating that a "defender of traditions" ("Traditsioonide eest seisja") had been attacking Estonia's independence.

"We remember the demonstration they organized on Toompea, where the Estonian police were attacked. We remember the demonstration organized by Varro Vooglaid and EKRE on October 23, at Freedom Square, where they attacked Estonian doctors, scientists, and medical workers. Unfortunately, portraying the Estonian state as an enemy has become one aspect of the political rhetoric of Varro and the EKRE party that strongly supports him. The current reference that it makes no difference which flag flies on the tower is simply one part of a long story," Kallas wrote.

Vooglaid, now an MP who sits with the EKRE faction, resorted to the court to protect his rights.

