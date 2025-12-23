High Representative Kaja Kallas says Estonian PM short on resolve at EU level

EU foreign policy chief and former Estonian PM Kaja Kallas told Delfi she finds Kristen Michal lacks fight at the EU level and took a swipe at Andrus Ansip.

Responding to Delfi's question about how well Estonia's president and prime minister represent the country abroad, Kaja Kallas (Reform) said she couldn't say, as she doesn't see it herself. Declining to answer several follow-up questions, Kallas — who sits at the European Council table with other heads of state and government — said Kristen Michal (Reform) lacks the will to fight. "Probably the ability to fight as well," she added.

When asked whether the Reform Party should meet the next parliamentary elections under Michal's leadership, Kallas replied: "I'm not getting involved — I promised in my final speech that I wouldn't become one of those people who keeps giving advice after stepping away from the wheel. Telling others what's right or wrong. The media will do its job and point out mistakes and party members know what's going on. But I don't want to become a soda machine."

Kallas first used the "soda machine" metaphor in early 2024, responding to criticism from former Reform Party leader and longtime prime minister Andrus Ansip. "Andrus Ansip is like a soda machine — if you put money in, you'll definitely get soda. If you put a microphone in front of him, you'll definitely get something toxic aimed at Kaja Kallas."

