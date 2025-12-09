X!

Politico names Kaja Kallas among list of Europe's most influential

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Politico has ranked former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is now the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, 16th in its list of the most influential people in Europe.

In its "Class of 2026" rankings of the most influential people in Europe, Politico describes Kallas as "the undiplomat," who has "emerged as the continent's unofficial truth-teller."

"Where others hedge or equivocate, the European Union's top foreign policy official is unafraid — to a fault, her critics say — to puncture diplomatic platitudes and call things as she sees them," Politico writes.

The full list can be read on Politico's website here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Valner Väino

Source: Politico

