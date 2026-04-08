First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

Yes, you read that correctly, and no, this is not a residual April Fool's Day piece; the competition is to be held at the Maamess country fair in Tartu.

"All are welcome who would venture to come on stage and give it a try – can you make a better pig squeal than a real pig?" said Made-Britta Eensalu, farm manager at the Vasula Lihapood meat wholesalers, organizing the event.

"Sound, the presentation and humor all count. The more memorable, the better," she added.

A three-member jury panel made up of representatives of Estonia's pig farming sector will be judging the winner, based on "authenticity," power and entertainment, while entrants can incorporate other elements such as squealing and movement, role playing or a short comic skit into their performance.

An audience favorite will also be picked, based on applause, reaction and engagement. Vasula Lihapood will also be presenting the prizes.

The big event starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, adjacent to the Vasula Lihapood marquee at Maamess, which takes place at the Tartu Näitused Fairs Center, on Fr. R. Kreutzwaldi 60, in the northern outskirts of Estonia's second city.

Those wishing to squeal like a pig can do so by entering either in advance by emailing the organizers here, or by registering on-site on the day.

The Maamess country fair has been running for over 30 years. This year's event runs Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25. The official event page in English is here.

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