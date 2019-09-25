ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
MS Estonia memorial in Tallinn.
MS Estonia memorial in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The resting place of the MS Estonia ferry, which sank in September 1994, taking the lives of 852 people, may have been violated, Baltic News Service reports.

The wreck of the MS Estonia lies in of international waters in the Baltic about 22 nautical miles (41 km) from Utö island, Finland, and is a protected site. However, according to BNS, Finland's Border Guard and Coast Guard said a vessel sailing under the German flag visited the site on Monday afternoon.

Despite being approached by a Finnish coast guard vessel and asked not to disturb the site, the vessel, named as the Fritz Reuter, dispatched a diving robot into the sea.

The robot was thought to have been used to illegally explore the wreck, and remained submerged for several hours before being brought back on to the Fritz Reuter, BNS reports.

Under international law, disturbing the site is punishable either by a fine or a one-year jail sentence. However, not all countries have signed up to the treaty forbidding visiting the wreck. While the site is in international waters, it lies within Finland's economic area.

Saturday, Sept. 28 marks the 25th anniversary of the MS Estonia's sinking, which happened during stormy conditions in the small hours of that date. Just 137 people survived the sinking.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

finlandbaltic seams estoniams estonia disasterms estonia shipwreck


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

Opinion
Business
23.09

Tartu, Pärnu not following Tallinn lead in alcohol sales restrictions

23.09

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
13:02

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

12:34

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

11:34

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

11:10

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

10:53

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship

10:31

Isamaa asks Bank of Estonia for second pillar pensions analysis

09:22

President Kaljulaid meets Donald Trump at UN lunch reception

08:21

EKRE MEP abstains from European remembrance resolution vote

07:53

Reinsalu: Foreign service, entrepreneur support key in 2020 state budget

24.09

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe

24.09

State budget brings 2.5 percent increase in culture funding

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

24.09

2020 state budget expenditures to increase by quarter billion

24.09

Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism

24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

24.09

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: