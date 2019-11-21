ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government to make decision on Estonia ferry disaster investigation soon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Estonia ferry.
The Estonia ferry. Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Juri Ratas said at the government's press conference on Thursday that the government will take a stance regarding a complaint submitted by next-of-kin of victims of the 1994 Estonia ferry disaster within a couple of months.

The Tallinn Administrative Court delivered a ruling in mid-October which obligated the government to make known its views regarding the complaint in which the relatives of the people who died in the disaster asked the state of Estonia to launch a new investigation into ferry's sinking.

"The government has discussed the application by next-of-kin of the victims of the Estonia ferry to launch a new investigation to determine the reasons of the ferry's sinking. The government has also decided at the proposal of the minister of justice not to challenge the court's decision," Ratas said, adding that the next steps will need to be discussed within the next couple of months.

In October 2016, survivors and relatives of the victims of the Estonia ferry disaster submitted a request to the prime minister to initiate a new probe to determine the reasons behind the ferry's sinking.

During court proceedings, it was determined that the only feedback that the appellants received to the inquiry was a letter from the Ministry of Justice sent two years later in November 2018. 

The reply said the decision to reopen the administrative procedure is within the competence of the government, not the ministry, and the ministry does not consider it justified to turn to the government to reopen the procedure. That is, the government, whom the request was submitted to, has not responded to the request and the request was responded to by the Ministry of Justice, whom it had not been submitted to and who also was not competent to deal with it.

The legal proceedings also did not clarify on what legal basis the prime minister, whom the request was submitted to, was not required to respond and under what circumstances the Ministry of Justice, instead of the prime minister and the government, replied to the appellants.

By now, the reasonable time for resolving the application has clearly passed, so according to the court, the Estonian government is unlawfully delaying resolving the appellants' request.

The court explained that it could not resolve the request made to the government on its behalf. Nor does the court tell the government how to deal with the request. However, the government must do so within a reasonable period of time, which in this case is 60 days. In doing so, the government must adhere to the principle of good administration in dealing with the request and must not abuse its procedural rights or delay the case unduly again.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonia ferry disaster
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
21.11

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

21.11

Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

21.11

What the papers say: World security realities have changed

21.11

Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

21.11

Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

21.11

Secretary of State: Political decision on Järvik is for prime minister

21.11

Ukrainian president to visit Estonia next week

21.11

Tallinn's Reidi tee on track to open at end of November

21.11

Government to make decision on Estonia ferry disaster investigation soon

21.11

General Electric looking at new Auvere fine

21.11

RIA hopes to remedy cable disruptions with automatic devices in future

21.11

Secretary of state's Järvik report: Minister exceeded his powers

21.11

Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

21.11

Ratas: Decision about Järvik's future will be made next week Updated

21.11

KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

21.11

Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1

21.11

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

21.11

Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

21.11

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

21.11

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: