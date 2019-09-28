MS Estonia disaster 25th anniversary marked in Tallinn, Pärnu and Võru

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The 'Broken Line' monument in Tallinn.
The 'Broken Line' monument in Tallinn. Source: Jan Pohunek/Creative Commons
Saturday, Sept. 28 is the 25th anniversary of the MS Estonia disaster when 852 died after a ferry travelling between Stockholm and Tallinn sank during a storm.

In total 989 people were on board the MS Estonia ferry and 137 people survived. Only 95 bodies were recovered.

The ferry sank in the Baltic Sea between 0:55 a.m. and 2:03 a.m in 1994. 

Mourning ceremonies will be held on Saturday across the country in Tallinn, Pärnu, and Võru to remember those who died.

The Memento Mare association has brought together relatives of the victims who wil meet at 12noon at the Broken Line monument on the Rannaviarava hill in Tallinn.

At 5:00 p.m. Jaani Kirik (St John's Church) on Vabaduse Valjak (Freedom Square) a free memorial concert will take place.

Mourning events in Pärnu and Võru

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius will lay a wreath on Saturday and light a memorial candle at the foot of the monument to the victims. In Pärnu, a monument to the victims of the disaster was erected at the start of the pier on the right bank of the Pärnu River.

A ceremony will also be held in Võru followed by a service in the church service. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Mayor of Võru Anti Allas.

Editor: Helen Wright

