Gallery: Commemorations held for victims of MS Estonia disaster

Families, the President of Estonia, and politicians gathered in Tallinn on Saturday, to remember the 852 victims who died in the MS Estonia disaster in 1994.

The memorial event at noon took place by the Broken Line memorial just outside Tallinn's Old Town and was organized by Memento Mare, an association uniting the victims of the disaster.

Saturday, Sept. 28 is the 25th anniversary of the MS Estonia disaster when more than 850 passengers died after a ferry traveling between Stockholm and Tallinn sank during a storm.

In total 989 people were on board the MS Estonia ferry and 137 people survived. Only 95 bodies were recovered.

The ferry sank in the Baltic Sea between 0:55 a.m. and 2:03 a.m.

Commemoration events will also be held in Pärnu and Võru.

--

