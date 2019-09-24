ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The MS Estonia.
The MS Estonia. Source: Postimees Arhiiv/Scanpix
News

A Tallinn court which examined an action concerning a motion by relatives of the victims of the 1994 sinking of the MS Estonia focused on whether the motion constituted a request or a memorandum, who was supposed to resolve it — the government or the Ministry of Justice — and whether it was resolved.

The applicant and their attorney Piret Blankin found that the document was a request, not a memorandum, that the body competent to resolve it is the government, and that it has yet to be resolved by the government, and hence the court should oblige the government to resolve it.

Alar Must, representative for the Ministry of Justice and the government, found that obliging the government is not justified. Furthermore, Must observed that he had no powers of attorney from the government for the Tuesday court sitting to contest or accept the application, and requested to postpone the principal discussion of the matter.

Despite the wish of the representative of the respondents to adjourn the principal discussion, the court handled the matter to completion and scheduled the announcement of the decision for Oct. 24. The decision will be announced in writing and delivered electronically to the involved parties.

The possibility of a compromise was also discussed at Tuesday's meeting. Should a compromise be reached, the parties can notify the court of this.

On Dec. 19, 2018, Lennart Berglund and Lasse Johnsen filed an action with Tallinn Administrative Court for the ascertainment of the nullity, cancellation or ascertainment of the unlawfulness of a response made to them by the Ministry of Justice a month prior, on Nov. 19. They also sought for the court to oblige the government to resume the investigation of the sinking of the MS Estonia or, alternatively, to oblige the government to assess the necessity of the resumption of proceedings in the investigation of the sinking of the ferry.

Berglund, Johnsen and a number of other relatives of the victims as well as survivors of the disaster originally addressed a motion for the launching of a new investigation to determine the cause of the disaster to the Prime Minister of Estonia via the Estonian Embassy in Stockholm in 2016.

The Ministry of Justice responded on Nov. 19 last year that the letter in question was forwarded by the Government Office to the Ministry of Justice on Sept. 28, 2017 for response. The latter responded that while the resumption of an administrative proceeding is a competence of the government, not the Ministry of Justice, the ministry did not consider it justified to turn to the government for the resumption of the proceeding as the request did not contain new circumstances or claims that had not already been cited or analyzed in various prior investigations.

25 years since Estonia tragedy

On Sept. 28, 1994, the ferry Estonia sank while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm, claiming 852 lives. There were only 137 survivors.

The 1,116 survivors and relatives of the deceased had battled for two decades to have their case heard in court; the court finally moved forward with the trial in April.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of justicetallinn administrative courtms estonia disaster


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
24.09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

24.09

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

24.09

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

24.09

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

24.09

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

Opinion
Business
22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

20.09

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
24.09

Court reviews complaint regarding motion seeking new Estonia sinking probe

24.09

State budget brings 2.5 percent increase in culture funding

24.09

What the papers say: IT minister's Huawei phone, pensions, Christmas trees

24.09

2020 state budget expenditures to increase by quarter billion

24.09

Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism

24.09

Government approves 2020 state budget

24.09

Gallery: First passengers ride on Tallinn-Narva language train

24.09

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

24.09

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

24.09

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

24.09

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

24.09

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

24.09

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

24.09

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

24.09

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

24.09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

24.09

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

24.09

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

24.09

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

24.09

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: